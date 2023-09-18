After morning rain, expect a clear and breezy Monday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After morning showers we'll see clearing and breezy conditions. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A spell of dry weather is expected through the work week, with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

An area of low pressure developing off the East Coast will bring somewhat unsettled conditions next weekend, with variable to considerable cloudiness, breezy conditions at times and some scattered showers.

In the tropics, Nigel became a hurricane this morning. The storm is tracking to the northwest but is expected to turn north and northeast well east of Bermuda. It could potentially become a major hurricane (category 3).

