It's going to be a little warmer on Thursday with more sunshine

Temperatures will rebound Thursday after a chilly start, reaching the low 60s by afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold. The low temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s. Temperatures will moderate Friday and Saturday, with cool nights and mild afternoons under mostly sunny skies.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 05:28:59-04

An upper-level disturbance over the Central Plains will move into the Southeast this weekend and will slow down while strengthening.

This evolution depicted by the various medium-range models would bring a good chance of rain to eastern and central Virginia Sunday.

A low chance of rain will exist next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through the area.

There are no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

