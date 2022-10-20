It's going to be a little warmer on Thursday with more sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will rebound Thursday after a chilly start, reaching the low 60s by afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold. The low temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Temperatures will moderate Friday and Saturday, with cool nights and mild afternoons under mostly sunny skies.

An upper-level disturbance over the Central Plains will move into the Southeast this weekend and will slow down while strengthening.

This evolution depicted by the various medium-range models would bring a good chance of rain to eastern and central Virginia Sunday.

A low chance of rain will exist next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through the area.

There are no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.