Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have a wave of rain early Thursday, with a period of dry weather mid-morning through mid-afternoon. An second broken line of showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon. A few of these storms could be severe, producing isolated damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through the area late Thursday night, bringing sunny and mild weather back to the region Friday and Saturday. A large upper-level low will pivot southeastward into the region Sunday and Monday, bringing the chance for a few showers back to the area.

A strong push of cold air appears likely next Tuesday and Wednesday, which could keep many areas in the 50s. Widespread frost and freeze conditions appear likely Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Karl has strengthened in the far southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move south, making landfall in Mexico later this week. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.