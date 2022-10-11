Tuesday will be sunny and mild

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal day with highs in the low 70s and light winds. Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system.

Rain will move into the area Thursday, with several waves of rain possible throughout the day. The rain will come to an end during the pre-dawn hours Friday, with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions expected Friday.

The weekend will be dry and seasonal, with sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Another storm system will bring a good chance for rain to the area Monday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.