Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Tuesday will be sunny and mild

Morning weather update Oct. 11 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 07:14:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal day with highs in the low 70s and light winds. Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system.

Rain will move into the area Thursday, with several waves of rain possible throughout the day. The rain will come to an end during the pre-dawn hours Friday, with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions expected Friday.

The weekend will be dry and seasonal, with sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Another storm system will bring a good chance for rain to the area Monday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone