It's a cold start to the week in Virginia, then sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be sunny on Monday with a slightly cooler than average high near 70°. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low in the lower 40s.

We'll enjoy more sunshine through the midweek period, with some clouds rolling in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be higher, reaching the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An approaching cold front will bring showers on Thursday, with temperatures in the low and mid-70s. Behind the front, cooler and drier air returns Friday and Saturday.

Next weekend looks like another winner, with highs in the 60s Saturday, rising to the low 70s on Sunday.

Lows will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

In the tropics, Julia made landfall as a hurricane in Nicaragua around 3 a.m. today with winds of 85 mph. It will weaken as it tracks westward into the Pacific. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.