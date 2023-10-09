Cool sunshine to start to Monday, then few sprinkles

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a lot of morning sunshine followed by some afternoon cloudiness. A passing sprinkle or light shower is possible during the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. We'll then warm into the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday. There may be a few showers around later Friday, with a higher rain chance Friday night and Saturday.

In the tropics, we're watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a good chance to become a tropical depression by the middle of the coming week. FYI, the next name on the Atlantic list is Sean. There is a very small area in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico with a very low chance for strengthening.

