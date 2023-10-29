Record highs possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are a few clouds around this morning with some areas of patchy fog.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will continue to be very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. The Richmond record high is 86, set in 1984. There may be a few showers in northern VA up around Washington, DC and over in the mountains in northwestern VA.

This our final full weekend on Daylight Saving Time. Here's when our sunrise and sunset will occur today versus next Sunday.

Tonight will have some clouds with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will still be fairly warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A shower or two will be possible, with the best chance in the evening.

Showers will become more likely on Tuesday. Rain chances will be highest in southern VA, and lowest in northern VA. It will be dramatically colder with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some computer models have the rain exiting by evening.

Wednesday will turn mostly sunny. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest since late March. The metro will be near or below freezing, and the coldest outlying areas could dip into the low and mid 20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night will be cold again, but a couple of degrees higher than Wednesday night.

Highs will get back into the 60s Friday, and into the 70s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.