A very warm weekend, some record highs possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mainly sunny today. It will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few upper 80s are possible. Today's record high for Richmond is 87 from 1919.

A very slight partial lunar eclipse (13% covered) will occur during the afternoon.

Tonight will be mild with lows from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Sun will mix with more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The Richmond record high is 86 from 1984. There may be a shower in northern VA and in the mountains.

Monday will still be fairly warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy much of the day, with some isolated showers possible towards evening.

Showers will be more likely on Tuesday. It will be significantly cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Any leftover showers will exit early Wednesday, with skies turning sunny for the afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

It will be cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The metro will be near or below freezing, with 20s in outlying areas.

Sunshine is expected at the end of the week with highs warming back into the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.