A very warm weekend ahead with record highs possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows tonight will be in the 50s and lower 60s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

We will have mixed clouds and sunshine this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday's record is 87 from 1919, and Sunday's record is 86 from 1984.

There will be a chance of some isolated showers late Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few showers will be around on Tuesday. It will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will exit Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s for the metro, with 20s northwest.

Highs will warm back into the 60s Friday and next weekend.

In the Atlantic, Tammy is now a tropical storm again, and it will stay near Bermuda.

Some computer models are showing a new area of low pressure forming south of Bermuda and tracking westward towards the Bahamas and Florida.

There is also an area of interest in the Caribbean that will be watched over the next few days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.