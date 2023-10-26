Warming trend continues with near-record highs

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have mixed clouds and sunshine Friday through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the lower 60s.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue through Monday under partly cloudy skies.

High temps will be close to some of these records:



Friday: 88 from 1919

Saturday: 87 from 1919

Sunday: 86 from 1984

There will be the chance of some isolated showers late Monday, with a better chance on Tuesday. Behind this system, it will turn quite cooler with highs in the 50s.

In the Atlantic, Tammy is no longer tropical and will move slowly towards Bermuda over the next five days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

