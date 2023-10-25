Warming trend continues into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have mixed clouds and sunshine Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday, and in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

High temps will be close to some of these records:



Thursday 83 from 1939

Friday 88 from 1919

Saturday 87 from 1919

Sunday 86 from 1984

There will be the chance of some isolated showers Monday into Tuesday. Behind this system, it will turn quite cooler with highs in the 50s. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 30s.

Tammy has weakened, and is now Post Tropical Cyclone Tammy with very little movement.

More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

