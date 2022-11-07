Another record high possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another very warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. It's likely we'll break the record high at RIC, which is 79 degrees, set in 1978. A cold front moving through may trigger an isolated shower, but most areas will stay dry. Much cooler air will filter into the region Monday night.

It will be breezy, dry, and cooler Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. The next storm system will bring increasing rain chances later in the week, particularly Friday into Saturday. This will be the result of a system that may become tropical before impacting Florida and the southeastern U.S.

Speaking of which, that's one area of concern in the tropics. The area being watched closely is over the southwest Atlantic. Development of this system is likely and tropical storm or hurricane watches may be issued for parts of the Florida coast and/or the central & northwest Bahamas by early Monday. Regardless of actual tropical development, the system could produce heavy rain, gale-force winds, coastal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion over Florida and the Southeast U.S. coast during the early and middle part of the coming week. Another area of concern is an area of low pressure several hundred miles east of Bermuda, which could potentially develop over the next few days before merging with a cold front later in the week.

