Temps will hit the upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will have more clouds around. A few showers are possible to the west, but the chance of rain in the metro is quite low. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Richmond record high is 81, set in 1975.

Daylight Saving Time ended overnight. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday's sunrise is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Monday will be very warm with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is again possible as a front moves through the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There's a good chance we tie or break the Richmond record high, which is 79 set in 1978.

It will be breezy, dry, and cooler Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. The next storm system will bring increased rain chances later in the week, particularly Friday into Saturday.

In the tropics, a disturbance east of the Bahamas could become a tropical or subtropical depression over the next few days. A potentially more important area we are watching is over the eastern/central Caribbean Sea, which is forecast to move north into the southwest Atlantic over the next day or two. Development is possible but regardless could produce heavy rain, gale-force winds, coastal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion over Florida and the Southeast U.S. coast, as well as the central and northwest Bahamas during the early and middle part of the coming week.

