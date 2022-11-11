Tornado watch in effect for Central Virginia as post-tropical Nicole moves in

RICHMOND, Va. -- Post-tropical Nicole will bring rain and likely severe weather to Virginia Friday. The first showers already moved into Central Virginia around 2 am this morning. The storm will move northward through through Georgia and the Carolinas today. The center of post-tropical Nicole should move through far western Virginia this afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch is already in effect for most of Virginia until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will be intermittent today, with some peeks of sun possible. Much of the area will be under a Slight Risk (Level 2) for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The rain will end before dawn Saturday, with mostly dry and mild conditions Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning along a cold front.

Much cooler weather is expected Sunday through early next week. We'll have a short-lived warm-up by midweek, but the pattern favors below-normal temperatures during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

