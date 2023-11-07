Expect cooler weather in Virginia on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will arrive tonight, resulting in cooler weather on Wednesday. The cooling will be brief as temperatures should return to the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday. We'll be close to a record Thursday as the standing record is 81 set in 1986.

A stronger cold front will move through the area Friday into early Saturday, bringing showers to the area followed by much cooler air. The best chance for rain will be Friday afternoon through Friday night.

The weekend will be dry and cool, with low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday. Seasonably cool and dry weather will continue into early next week.

