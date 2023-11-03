Watch Now
Cool sunshine to end workweek; highs in upper 60s this weekend

Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 11:01:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. — We'll have cool sunshine today with highs in the lower 60s. Tonight will be clear with lows in the lower and middle 30s.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s Monday through Thursday.

Rain chances will remain very low until around Thursday next week.

A freeze warning was in effect for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula Friday a.m. Since the rest of our area experienced a freeze, this ended the growing season, so no further frost advisories or freeze warnings will be issued.

