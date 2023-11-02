Temps should hit mid-50s after Thursday morning freeze warning

RICHMOND, Va. - A freeze warning is in effect for our entire viewing through 9 a.m. Thursday. Metro lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our coldest outlying areas will dip to 20-25°. A hard freeze, where the temperature drops to or below 28° for a few hours, is expected in many areas tonight under clear skies.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday night will be cold again, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the lower 30s. Another hard freeze is expected in many locations.

Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 over the weekend. Dry weather is expected through Monday.

Our next chance for rain appears to be next Tuesday.

