Tracking Ian and Potential Impact to VA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and with very dry air in place, temperatures will tumble into the 40s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild, with highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian, but any chance of rain will hold off until Friday.

Rain associated with Ian will move into Virginia from south to north during the day Friday, with rain likely for all of central Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Rain will continue to be likely through Sunday, with winds sustained in the 15 to 25 mph range and occasional higher gusts. Rain will still be likely on Monday, with a transition to drier weather Tuesday into Wednesday. Total rainfall through the period will range from 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts.

