A bit cooler Tuesday and less breezy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. There won't be much of a breeze like there was on Monday. Overnight lows will be around 40, so we will feel the chill of the season.

The rest of the week will be in the lower 70s. It will be a dry week until the outer bands of Hurricane Ian reaches our area on Friday into the weekend.

Hurricane Ian is over Cuba and has now developed into a major hurricane (Category 3 with winds over 125 mph) as it moves into the southeastern Gulf Of Mexico. The current forecast track brings the center to west-central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but this track may change over the next few days.

As of now, it looks like the remnants of Ian will bring rain to our area at the end of the week. The exact path Ian takes will dictate how much rainfall, but there is the potential for at least one inch of rainfall.

More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.

