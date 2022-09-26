A lot of rain could return to Richmond. Here's the latest.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The sun will stick with us through much of the coming week, although it will be a bit cooler by midweek. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid and upper 70s, with readings in the low 70s Wednesday and around 70 on Thursday.

Ian is expected to become a major hurricane Monday and Tuesday (sustained winds over 110 mph). Ian is then likely to track near or over western Cuba Monday night and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The potential of a landfall along the west coast of the Florida peninsula or the panhandle looms large.

Ultimately the moisture from Ian will spread north running into cooler air over the Mid-Atlantic due to high pressure to our north. The resulting onshore flow will likely produce the threat of some decent rain from later Friday into next weekend across parts of the region.

More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.

