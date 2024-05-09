Watch Now
Morning showers lead to afternoon thunderstorms in Central Virginia

Much milder weather arrives this weekend
Posted at 7:47 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 07:47:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cluster of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will move through central Virginia this morning.

Scattered storms will continue to be possible Thursday and Friday afternoon. A few severe storms will be possible, especially on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main hazards.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s Friday.

Milder air will settle into the region this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday, but Mother's Day appears dry in most parts of Virginia.

Cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into early next week, with another chance for storms Wednesday.

