Mostly cloudy to start, then partly sunny with a few showers and storms

Posted at 6:53 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:53:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here for the latest weather alerts.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid-80s, along with the chance for a few late day showers and storms. There will be a Marginal Risk for severe storms (1/5).
Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible.

Some batches of storms will be around Thursday and Friday. A few severe storms will be possible, especially on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, and the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s.

