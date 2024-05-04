Much cooler today with some rain around

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be much cooler today with mainly cloudy to overcast skies. Some fog is possible. There will be some batches of showers tracking through the area at times, with some sprinkles and drizzle possible in between. Rain chances will be higher the first half of the day, and showers will be more numerous west of Richmond. A few rumbles of thunder are possible southwest of Richmond.

Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 60s, but some 70s will occur near the North Carolina border.

Minor coastal flooding is possible this weekend. Click here for more details.

Showers will increase late this evening into tonight. Areas of fog will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

On Monday, a few storms will be possible, mainly late in the day. It will be humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weather will be fairly similar Tuesday.

Highs will hit the upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday, with minimal rain chances. It will be humid, so it will feel a few degrees hotter.

Rain chances will increase a bit Thursday into Friday. It will be cooler and less humid Friday into next weekend.

