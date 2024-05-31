A cool final day of May

RICHMOND, Va. — It is clear and quite cool across the region this morning with temps in the 40s and 50s.

Skies will be sunny today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool again. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the metro, but some mid 40s will be possible to the northwest.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and there's the chance of a few scattered storms. The best chance for storms will be later in the day, and for areas well west and northwest of Richmond. It will be a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will be warm and a bit humid with the chance of a thunderstorm each day. Storm chances will be higher Wednesday into Thursday. Highs next week will be 85-90 for most days, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.