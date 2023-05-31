Watch Now
A few showers possible Thursday

Much warmer weather is expected Friday and Saturday
Zach's Wednesday evening weather update
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:39:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina will move back to the west enough to keep clouds and low rain chances in the area Thursday. Skies should become mostly clear late Thursday afternoon and evening. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night, bringing us a chance for showers and storms followed by cooler weather on Sunday. Seasonably warm and dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

