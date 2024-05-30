Watch Now
Mostly sunny Thursday in Central Virginia with a low chance shower/storm

Turning cooler tonight into Thursday
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 06:42:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be sunny and cool to start, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. An islolated afternoon shower will be possible, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be quite cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s away from the coast, with some upper 40s possible in outlying areas.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s this weekend. It will turn more humid on Sunday, when an isolated storm is possible.

Next week will be warmer and more humid with highs 85-90 each day. A few scattered storms will be possible.

