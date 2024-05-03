Back door front arrives Friday

RICHMOND, Va. --. A "back door" cold front will cool areas east of I-95 Friday afternoon, with potentially a 20-degree difference between locations along the Bay and locations in the central Piedmont. The front will arrive in Richmond around 3 PM, with temps likely dropping 10-12 degrees in as little as 30 minutes. Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with possible late, the low will fall into the upper 50s.

An unsettled weather pattern will develop this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days.

Very warm conditions are expected early next week, with a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

