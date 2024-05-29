Possible showers in Central Virginia Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front passing through Virginia will trigger a few showers in the afternoon and early evening. Behind the front, cooler/drier air will move in leading us to several cool and comfortable nights.

Cooler and much more comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Thursday afternoon. A few readings in the upper 40s will be possible in outlying areas Friday and Saturday mornings!

Temperatures will rebound into the low 80s on the weekend. Much of the weekend should be dry with rain chances less than 20%.

A warmer and more humid air mass will return to the area early next week, with a few showers and storms possible Monday.

