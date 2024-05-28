Less humid Tuesday in Central Virginia with chances of afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. —Tuesday will turn a bit less humid, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon well north of Richmond.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front passing by could trigger a few showers, mainly from Richmond north.

Cooler and much more comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. A few readings in the upper 40s will be possible in outlying areas Friday and Saturday mornings!

Temperatures will rebound into the low 80s on the weekend. Much of the weekend should be dry, but as of now there's the possibility of a few showers later Sunday.

