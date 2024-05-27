Warm & humid with more scattered storms for Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

Some more showers are possible overnight, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will be in the mid and upper 60s.



Memorial Day will be muggy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with a heat index a bit above 90. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible in the morning, with another batch of scattered storms potentially developing during the afternoon and evening. Re-development will depend on the impact of any morning storms and if we get break of sunshine to increase instability in the atmosphere. The storms that develop in the afternoon and evening could become severe, with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Any shower or storm that occurs between now and Monday night will produce heavy rainfall. Slow-moving storms could cause poor-drainage flooding. As of now, we are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. There is also the possibility of a few tornadoes, so please be weather aware.

Tuesday will turn a bit less humid, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

A disturbance passing by on Wednesday could trigger a few showers, mainly well north of Richmond. Most areas will have partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Cooler and much more comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s. A few readings in the upper 40s will be possible in outlying areas Friday and Saturday mornings!

Temperatures will rebound into the low 80s next weekend. Much of the weekend should be dry, but as of now there's the possibility of a few showers later Sunday.

