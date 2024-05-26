Humid with storm chances increasing for Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and humid morning with a few areas of fog around.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will be humid and quite warm with highs 85-90 away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. A few widely scattered storms are possible during the afternoon.

A complex of storms approaching from the west may hold together enough to reach central VA later this evening. If these storms do survive, they could produce some stronger gusts.

Memorial Day will be muggy and very warm with highs 85-90, and a heat index near or a bit above 90. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible in the morning, with another batch of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms that develop (mostly in the afternoon/evening) could be strong to severe with high gusts and large hail. As of now, we are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Any shower or storm that occurs between now and Monday night will produce heavy rainfall. Slow-moving storms could cause poor-drainage flooding.

Tuesday will turn less humid and will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday. This could cause a shower in northern VA. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Behind this front, another shot of cooler and less humid air will arrive for the second half of the week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s, although a few upper 40s will be possible in outlying area Friday and Saturday mornings.

Highs will get back into the lower 80s next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.