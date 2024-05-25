Warm and humid holiday weekend with some storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog around this morning.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. A few widely scattered storms are possible this afternoon and evening, with the best chance well west of I-95. It will be another rather humid day with highs 85-90, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Sunday will have highs near 90 with a cloud/sun mix. Some scattered storms will be around in the afternoon, with higher chances later in the evening.

For Memorial Day, it looks like we may have some showers and storms around in the morning, followed by a lull. Another batch of storms will develop for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be 85-90. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms, with damaging winds the primary threat.

Due to the higher humidity, any shower or storm that develops through Monday will produce torrential downpours. Any slow-moving storm could produce localized poor-drainage flooding.

It will turn less humid for the rest of the week. Cooler air will arrive for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A few of our outlying areas could drop into the upper 40s Friday morning.

