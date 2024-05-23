Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Storms possible Thursday night in Central Virginia

A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 07:59:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Most of the Piedmont and Tidewater will have the chance for storms Thursday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe late Thursday with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The most likely area to experience severe weather will be across the southern third of Virginia.

Friday appears dry for most areas, but scattered storms will become more numerous Saturday through Monday. Highs through the period should reach the low to mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone