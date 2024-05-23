Storms possible Thursday night in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Most of the Piedmont and Tidewater will have the chance for storms Thursday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe late Thursday with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The most likely area to experience severe weather will be across the southern third of Virginia.

Friday appears dry for most areas, but scattered storms will become more numerous Saturday through Monday. Highs through the period should reach the low to mid 80s.

