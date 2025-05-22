Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Some sunshine returns to Virginia on what will be a warmer Thursday

Below-normal temperatures continue for at least another week
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday and Memorial Day. The chance of storms will occur mainly late in the day, and the best chance for storms will be southwestern Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system will bring a much higher chance of rain on Tuesday.

Highs will get back into the 80s at the end of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone