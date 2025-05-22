Some sunshine returns to Virginia on what will be a warmer Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday and Memorial Day. The chance of storms will occur mainly late in the day, and the best chance for storms will be southwestern Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A storm system will bring a much higher chance of rain on Tuesday.

Highs will get back into the 80s at the end of next week.

