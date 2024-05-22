Watch Now
Wednesday brings hot and humid weather to Central Virginia

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be the first of a few hot and more humid days, with highs in the upper 80s. A few storms will be possible mainly north and west of Richmond Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More of the Piedmont and Tidewater will have the chance for storms Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe late Thursday with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

An unsettled pattern will remain in place Friday through the weekend with at least a low chance for a shower or storm each day.

