Sunny and warm Tuesday for Central Virginia

Hotter by midweek with scattered storms
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 21, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. --Patchy fog will likely develop again this morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm, with highs in the low 80s. Areas in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula will stay in the 70s as an onshore breeze keeps conditions milder.

Wednesday will be the first of a few hot and more humid days, with highs in the upper 80s. A few storms will be possible mainly north and west of Richmond Wednesday afternoon and evening. More of the Piedmont and Tidewater will have the chance for storms Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe late Thursday with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

An unsettled pattern will remain in place Friday through the weekend with at least a low chance for a shower or storm each day.

