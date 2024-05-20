Dense morning Fog Advisory before sunny Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- After dense fog early, Monday will offer a mix of clouds and sunshine, with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s. It will be cooler along the coast due to a persistent onshore breeze.

A significant warm-up is on the way for midweek, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday, the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, and near 90 on Thursday.

A cold front will approach the area later Thursday, triggering some thunderstorms that have the potential to be on the strong side. This front will linger around the region Friday into the weekend, keeping rain chances in the picture.

