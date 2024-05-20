Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Dense morning Fog Advisory before sunny Monday

A significant warm-up is expected by midweek
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 07:26:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After dense fog early, Monday will offer a mix of clouds and sunshine, with afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s. It will be cooler along the coast due to a persistent onshore breeze.

A significant warm-up is on the way for midweek, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday, the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, and near 90 on Thursday.

A cold front will approach the area later Thursday, triggering some thunderstorms that have the potential to be on the strong side. This front will linger around the region Friday into the weekend, keeping rain chances in the picture.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone