Patchy morning fog, then sunny and hot today

Showers and a few storms likely this weekend
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 06:43:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. --. Thursday will be sunny and hot, with partly cloudy and hot conditions expected Friday. A "back door" cold front will cool areas east of I-95 Friday afternoon, with potentially a 20-degree difference between locations along the Bay and locations in the central Piedmont.

An unsettled weather pattern will develop this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days.

Very warm conditions are expected early next week, with a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

