Mix of clouds and sun Thursday ahead of rain in Central Virginia this weekend

Rain likely to return to the area this weekend
Posted at 7:33 AM, May 16, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny today with a high in the upper 70s to around 80°. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low in the mid/upper 50s.

Friday will start with some sun, then clouds will increase, as our first round of weekend rain prepares to move into the area later in the day. The high will be near 80°

Rain will return to the area Saturday into Sunday.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid 80s by Wednesday.

