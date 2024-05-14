Rain returns to Virginia Tuesday with thunderstorms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will increase in number during the day Tuesday, with heavier rain likely in central Virginia by mid afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night, but severe weather is not expected. The high will only be in the lower 70s. Over 1" of rain will be possible in many areas through Wednesday morning.

Lingering showers will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Friday will be variably cloudy, dry, and seasonal, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area Saturday, followed by warmer and drier weather Sunday and Monday.

