Nice Mother's Day ahead of rain chances this week

A good amount of sunshine on the way, with highs in the 70s
Monday morning will be quite cool, but we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine during the day which will enable afternoon temperatures to be near 80.
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 12, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mother's Day is looking nice, with a good amount of sunshine and some puffy clouds at times.

A sprinkle or two is possible north of Richmond, but most of the area should be dry.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds will then increase by Tuesday morning, as the next system approaches our area.

That will bring some showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, with more showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday looks dry as of now, but more unsettled weather is a possibility Friday into Saturday.

