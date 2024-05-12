Nice Mother's Day ahead of rain chances this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mother's Day is looking nice, with a good amount of sunshine and some puffy clouds at times.

A sprinkle or two is possible north of Richmond, but most of the area should be dry.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday morning will be quite cool, but we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine during the day which will enable afternoon temperatures to be near 80.

Clouds will then increase by Tuesday morning, as the next system approaches our area.

That will bring some showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, with more showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday looks dry as of now, but more unsettled weather is a possibility Friday into Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.