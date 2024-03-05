Rain moves out Tuesday morning... but it's coming back soon

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rain will taper after 8 a.m. Tuesday as the low moves into the Northeast U.S. Skies will become partly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Another round of rain will arrive midday Wednesday, lasting into early Thursday. The total rainfall for these two events will be between 1.5 and 2 inches up and down the 95 corridor and over 2 inches near the Bay.

Yet another storm system will impact the area this weekend, with rain likely Saturday.

Temperatures will remain above normal this week, but a pattern change could bring cooler-than-normal conditions to the area next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.