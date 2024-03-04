Mild weather continues, but several storms to bring rain this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll start with a little Monday morning sunshine, followed by increasing and thickening clouds. Some showers are possible by evening, with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity during the evening, continuing overnight into early Tuesday morning. Skies will then brighten for the afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain will return rather quickly to the region on Wednesday, as another storm system moves toward the East Coast. Periods of heavy rain are possible later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Lingering showers will be around on Thursday.

As of now, it looks like Friday will be dry, but yet another storm will bring rain to begin next weekend. Potential rain totals of 2 inches or more are possible over the next 7 days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.