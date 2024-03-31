Rain chances increasing this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up to a mild morning with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

After some morning sunshine, clouds will increase for the remainder of the day. A complex of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area during the afternoon into the early evening. A front will be sitting across central VA, near I-64, this afternoon. Temperatures north of the front will be in the 60s, and in the 70s south of the front.

Tonight will have the chance of some showers and lows around 50.

Monday will have some morning showers, mainly north of Richmond. A good chunk of the day will have dry hours, but rain and thunderstorm chances will increase from the afternoon through the evening. Highs will be 75-80 across the metro, but it will be cooler to the north and near the coast.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with some rain chances to the north early in the day, and an increase chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs will range from the 60s north to around 80 south.

Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday into at least the first half of Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

The thunderstorms over the next few days could contain some hail and higher gusts, but any organized chance of severe weather will likely stay in western and northern VA.

It will be cooler Thursday through Saturday with highs 55-60, and overnight lows in the 30s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.