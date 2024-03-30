A warmer Easter weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are starting off clear and chilly. Temps are in the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. There is the slight chance of a shower during the afternoon and evening north of I-64. The best chance of a shower will be in northern VA, mainly towards evening when some thunder is possible. It will be a little breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temps will in the 60s near the coast.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Easter Sunday will start with some sun in the morning, but skies will turn mostly cloudy during the day. There will be the chance of a few showers in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s, but coastal temps will stay in the 60s.

It will be unsettled Monday through Wednesday with rain and thunderstorm chances each day. Highs will stay in the 70s. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Cooler temps will return for the second half of the week.

