Warmer with some sun

Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 03, 2024
2024-03-03

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of locally dense fog around the next few hours. Exercise caution if traveling, since visibilities can rapidily change.

After the fog dissipates, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Lows will drop into the 40s tonight, with more areas of fog possible.

Monday will have increasing clouds. Some showers are possible by evening, with the best chance east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Some showers will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain chances will be higher east of I-95.

Another storm system will spread rain back into the area on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Showers will exit Thursday morning, and then another storm will bring rain back to the area Friday night into Saturday.

Rainfall totals from Monday through next weekend will be at least 1-2", with the potential for localized totals in excess of 4".

