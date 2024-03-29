Dry weather returns Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will gust to 30 mph.

There is the slight chance of a passing shower as a warm front is in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll have an increasing chance for rain early next week as a broad upper-level trough approaches the region. Temperatures early next week are expected to remain above normal.

