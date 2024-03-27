Rain returns Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -Scattered showers and periods of rain will begin late in the morning and stay with us on and off throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with some of these showers. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Rain will increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall will be heaviest across southeastern VA. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s. There is the potential for 2 to 3 inches of rain in southeast Virginia, but the pattern continues to trend in the direction of less rainfall for the Richmond area.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a passing shower as a warm front is in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll have an increasing chance for rain early next week as a broad upper-level trough approaches the region.

