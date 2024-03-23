Wet this morning, drying out this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Steady and heavy rainfall will be around the next few hours. Rain will turn more scattered by late morning and midday.

It will stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with the chance of a few spotty showers, mostly through mid-afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds are possible, especially well west of I-95. Winds will pick up with gusts over 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect from this evening through much of Sunday for coastal areas.

Skies will clear tonight, and it will stay windy. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible in central VA, with some gusts in excess of 40 mph at the coast. It will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday will sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will gust over 30 mph in central VA, and could exceed 45 mph at the coast.

Lows Sunday night will again be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Some showers are possible Wednesday, with a better chance for another round of steady rain on Thursday.

