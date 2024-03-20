Gusty winds, Red Flag Warning in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will gust over 30 mph. We have a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. for fire danger. The dry ground, gusty winds, and low relative humidity will let any sparks or flames spread very quickly.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s.

A storm will spread rain into the area by Friday evening, and there will be periods of heavy rain Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch, with the potential for two inches of rain.

Temperatures will stay a little below normal the first half of next week.

